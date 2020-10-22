George was born February 22, 1932, in Toledo. He was one of two children born from the union of the late John and Nellie (Dupuis) Moomey. George attended Macomber High School. He was drafted into the United States Army, stationed in Germany and honorably served for three years. He married the love of his life, Freda Darling on April 10, 1956 in Angola, Indiana. Freda was his best friend and together they received their spiritual nourishment as members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Temperance. He was a faithful servant, volunteering at the church whenever needed. George supported his family as a Machine Operator employed at General Motors for 30 years, retiring in 1989.
Although George kept to himself mostly, he had a selfless spirit, put others first and had a witty sense of humor. When he wasn't tending to his family, George put his building skills to work. His most proud accomplishment was building their family home they lived in for fifty-six years. In his younger years, he enjoyed watching car racing at the dirt track. Later he loved traveling and camping with his family. Being physically fit was important to George and he appreciated the outdoors cutting the grass or sitting on his back porch watching God's creation.
George Lawrence Moomey, age 88, of Petersburg, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his home.
In addition to his parents, George was also preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Freda Moomey: a grandson, Nathan Hattery: a son-in-law, Arthur Vandengerg; and his brother: Richard Moomey. To cherish his memory, he leaves his six daughters: Deborah (Dennis) Ditty, Christine (Bill) Gorham, Lorraine Farris, Carolyn Laderach, Cheryl Vandenberg, Mary Guimond; seventeen grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren.
The family will receive guests Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 West Laskey Toledo (419)473-0300. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. under the auspice of VFW Post 9656 and James Puhl L.L.M. officiating at Pleasant View Cemetery in Petersburg.
