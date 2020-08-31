George Ralph Jenkins, 75 yrs, of Temperance, MI, died Friday August 28, 2020, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, OH. He will lie-in-state from 10 a.m. until the services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday September 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, MI. Pastor Robert Freysinger from Ida United Methodist Church, Ida, MI, will officiate.
Born May 17, 1945 in Toledo, OH. George was the son of Leonard and Vivian Jenkins, he was a 1963 Libby High School Graduate, Toledo, OH. He married Ruth Ann Mering on 1983 in Trillby United Methodist Church, Toledo, OH. He worked for Jones Transfer for 20 yrs at a truck driver retiring in 2007. He was a member of Teamsters Local 20 as a chief stewart and loved drag racing in Norwalk and Milan and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and fishing.
Survivors include: his wife Ruth Ann; a son, Kelly (Jen) Jenkins; step-children, Anthony (Faith) Faziani, Lisa (Greg) Urban, Wendy (Dennis) Phillips, Brenda Sawaski; a brother, Garry Jenkins; grandchildren, Lindsey, Kaylee, Nathan, Meagan, Tyler, Jacob, Erica, Jeremy and great-grandchildren, Noah, Saige, Trevor and Jovi. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Gerald Jenkins, Grace McNutt; a son, Gerry Jenkins and a grandchild, Jenna.
Memorials for Mr. Jenkins can be made to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
