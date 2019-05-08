|
|
George Russell Rabun, age 81, of Monroe, Michigan, passed away May 6, 2019, at his home. A private memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. on Wednesday May 8, 2019.
Born on March 2, 1938, in Oak Park, IL to the late Elmer and Gertrude (Wechsung) Rabun. He married Carol Pepper on January 20, 1962 in Belleville, MI. They celebrated 57 years of marriage together. George graduated from Ferris State University with a degree in pharmaceutical science. He served his community as a pharmacist for many years. For over 20 years, he was a pharmacist at Thornton Pharmacy and later retired from Foodtown Pharmacy.
George is survived by his wife, Carol Rabun; two sons: Mark (Lucinda) Rabun of Monroe and Scott (Corri) Rabun of Marion, OH; and a daughter: Cheryl (Kevin) Ryan of Monroe. He will also be dearly missed by his 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in George's honor have been politely asked to consider the Bed Ministry at First Presbyterian Church in Monroe.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 8, 2019