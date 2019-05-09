Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Hope cemetery
Southgate, MI
View Map

George Scrupsky


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Scrupsky Obituary
George Daniel Scrupsky, age 78, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019.
Born June 25, 1940, in Taylor Township, MI, to the late Adam and Margaret (Genaw) Scrupsky. On January 26, 1980, George married Cheryl Andrews in Melvindale, MI. They celebrated 39 years of marriage with one another.
George served his country honorably in the United States Army for two years. He worked at Ford Motor Company as a Mill Wright until retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Detroit Beach Boat Club and the St. Anne's Men Club. In his spare time, George enjoyed boating, traveling, and golfing. George and his wife Cheryl loved antiquing and filled their home with antiques. George was a fantastic handy man and found joy in remodeling his home.
To cherish his memory, George leaves his wife, Cheryl; a son: Craig (Lori) Scrupsky of Allen Park, MI; two daughters: Tina (Paula) Scrupsky of Onsted, MI and Carie (Brad) Santure of Newport, MI; a sister: Vera Kandes of Brownstown, MI; as well as five grandchildren: Adam, Sophia, Jack, Daniel, and Brooklyn.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracie and a sister, Connie.
Friends and family are welcomed to visit Rupp Funeral Home Friday May 10, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. George will lie in-state Saturday May 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church with mass following at 11 a.m. Fr. Henry Rebello will be officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Hope cemetery in Southgate, MI.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in George's honor can do so to the Monroe Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now