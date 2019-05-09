|
|
George Daniel Scrupsky, age 78, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019.
Born June 25, 1940, in Taylor Township, MI, to the late Adam and Margaret (Genaw) Scrupsky. On January 26, 1980, George married Cheryl Andrews in Melvindale, MI. They celebrated 39 years of marriage with one another.
George served his country honorably in the United States Army for two years. He worked at Ford Motor Company as a Mill Wright until retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Detroit Beach Boat Club and the St. Anne's Men Club. In his spare time, George enjoyed boating, traveling, and golfing. George and his wife Cheryl loved antiquing and filled their home with antiques. George was a fantastic handy man and found joy in remodeling his home.
To cherish his memory, George leaves his wife, Cheryl; a son: Craig (Lori) Scrupsky of Allen Park, MI; two daughters: Tina (Paula) Scrupsky of Onsted, MI and Carie (Brad) Santure of Newport, MI; a sister: Vera Kandes of Brownstown, MI; as well as five grandchildren: Adam, Sophia, Jack, Daniel, and Brooklyn.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracie and a sister, Connie.
Friends and family are welcomed to visit Rupp Funeral Home Friday May 10, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. George will lie in-state Saturday May 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church with mass following at 11 a.m. Fr. Henry Rebello will be officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Hope cemetery in Southgate, MI.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in George's honor can do so to the Monroe Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 9, 2019