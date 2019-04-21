Monroe News Obituaries
|
Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

George Wayne Windham


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Wayne Windham Obituary
George Wayne Windham, 71 of Carleton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:10 a.m. at his home.
Born September 21, 1947 in Ripley, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Waymon and Tommy (Renfrow) Windham. When George was just a young boy his family moved to Michigan, settling in Taylor. George became the owner and operator of Airport Inn in Grosse Ile, Michigan, in 1979 and was beloved by all of his employees and patrons. He enjoyed traveling "up north" to his home in Lake City, snowmobiling and spending time outdoors. George will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
To cherish his memory, George leaves two children, Randall (Kim) Windham of Monroe and Robb (Michelle) Windham of New Castle, Colorado; his lifelong partner of fifty-six years, Carol Windham; one sister, Karla Windham of Monroe; and five grandchildren: Bailey, Bryce, Remington, Finn and Elan Windham.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Christopher and Ryan Windham.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI 48161.
Memorial contributions in George's memory are suggested to Gift of Life Michigan.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 21, 2019
