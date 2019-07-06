|
George R. Younglove, age 88, of Flat Rock, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Born on February 18, 1931, in Maybee, Michigan, he was the son of Roy and Theresa (Hess) Younglove. On November 29, 1952, he married Gertrude Ziegler in St. Stephen Catholic Church, New Boston, MI.
He attended St. Mary's for grade school and was a 1950 graduate of Catholic Central in Monroe. George served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He was employed with Detroit Edison as a Stationary Engineer for 40 years until retiring in 1991.
George was a member of St. Roch Catholic Church, Flat Rock Sportmans Club and Southwestern Edison Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Wayne and Robert, sister Sister Margaret Younglove, friends Jim Kerr, Bernard Jones, Jim Frank, Dorothy Klauza and Mike Finley.
He is survived by his wife Gertrude Younglove of Flat Rock; children Al Younglove of Woodhaven, Roch (Karen) Younglove of Flat Rock, Guy (Marcia) Younglove of Flat Rock, Wanda Hoffman of Flat Rock and Glen (Barb) Younglove of Wyandotte; sisters Grace (Russell) Hudson of Dundee, Rosemary (Alfred) Cady of New Boston, Judy (Jerry) Belanger of Sarasota, FL, Ruth Ann (Ralph) Gendron of Flat Rock and Ellen (Raymond) Raymond of Flat Rock; friend Judy Schuler.
Friends may visit in the Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Saturday, July 6, 2019, and Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at St. Roch Catholic Church on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 10:00 am. He will lie instate at church from 9:30 am until time of service. Father Ray Lewandowski will officiate the service. Burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park, Huron Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the St. Roch Catholic Church, Flat Rock Historial Society or the Flat Rock Sportsman Club.
Condolences at www.arthurbobcean.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 6, 2019