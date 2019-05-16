Georgetta Eleanor Knuevn was born on June 3, 1926, in Erie, Michigan and was born from the union of the late Harry and the late Florence (Pete) Knuevn. Georgetta attended St. Mary's Academy graduating with the class of 1944.

Georgetta married the love of her life, Theodore "Ted" Raymond Beck on January 22, 1949, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie. There, she was a devote lifelong member attending Mass a couple times a week. Her Catholic faith was strong, and she prayed the Rosary daily. She helped support her family by taking employment through Mason School working as a teacher's aide for many years.

Georgetta enjoyed the simple pleasures of life and loved being home caring for her family. She was happy to live in the community she grew up in and continued to raise her family there. Her children made her proud, all earning an education and growing to be smart individuals.

Georgetta Eleanor Beck, age 92, of Erie, passed away at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. In addition to her parents, her passing is preceded in death by a son: Patrick Beck; and a granddaughter: Anna Beck.

To cherish her memory, Georgetta leaves her beloved husband and best friend for more than seventy years: Ted of Erie; her children: Timothy (Elana) Beck of Grand Junction, Mary (John) Dubosh of Dearborn, Mark (Sarahlee) Beck of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Bernadette Goldstein of California, Theresa Beck of Auston, Texas, Carol Beck of Birmingham and Bonnie (Mick) Lavoy of Temperance; eleven grandchildren: Maria, Matthew, Heather, Michael, Nichole, Emily, Lauren, Anna, Lily, David, Leo, Ali and Nica; and one great grandson: Arlo.

Friends may gather on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until a Rosary service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, Erie, 9159 Summit Street (734) 848-5185. She will lie-in-state from 11:00 a.m. until A Mass of the Resurrection at 12:00pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie, 2214 Manhattan, with Father Mark Prill officiating.

Published in Monroe News on May 16, 2019