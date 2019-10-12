|
|
Georgette Ann Champine was born on November 12, 1958, in Detroit. She was one of four children born from the union of the late Richard George Champine and the late Elizabeth Luella (Lappin) Champine. Georgi loved sports and was very athletic lettering in basketball, volleyball, and track at Ida High School. She would graduate with the Class of 1976. She also met three special friends: Toni Billau, Carol Rock, and Lisa Strugarak. These four would share a lifetime of memories together.
Georgi married John Burkey in 1976 and the couple would be blessed with the birth of one daughter: Julie Ann. For several years Georgi was employed at the Dundee Bar as a bartender.
Georgi enjoyed socializing at the local watering holes. Georgi was gifted with the ability to gab. She could carry on a conversation with anybody anywhere. Her beautiful brown eyes could be mesmerizing. She was down to earth and had the uncanny ability to make everyone feel included. She lived the simple life and was most relaxed with a cold Miller Lite, shot of Hot Damn, or her chosen tobacco as her companion. She was a natural protector with a heart for the underdog. She always seemed to befriend those who needed it most. She was respected for her ability to be direct and tell the truth at any cost.
Georgi enjoyed being outside and loved to go on nature walks especially with her grand girls. She loved to fish she was especially fond of her grand girls whom she loved to share experiences with. The past few years she created a special bond with friend, Terry Schafer, who became a caregiver as her health declined.
Georgi, age 60, of Dundee passed away under the care of Promedica Hospice on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Provincial House in Adrian.
To cherish her memory she leaves a daughter: Julie (Michael) Vincent of Linden; brother: Robert (Darlene) Champine of Lambertville; sisters: Yvonne Polizzi (Ben) of Ann Arbor and Suzanne Steinman (Paul) of Luna Pier; three grandchildren: Kaileigh, Lillie, Tinley Vincent; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of Her Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, also at Merkle's.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Julie Ann Vincent to assist with funeral arrangements or to Monroe SPCA. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019