Georgianna Bomia, age 90, passed away at her home in LaSalle, MI on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Georgianna was born on September 29, 1928, in Fall River, Massachusetts to the late Marianno and Georgianna Souza. She came from a large family and was one of 15 children in the household. She married the love of her life, Leroy "Buzz" Bomia, on February 28, 1947, in Fall River, Massachusetts. They spent close to 66 beautiful years together.
Georgianna was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Monroe. She was a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts, where she was in charge of carrying out the activities related to the adventures that the cubs went on. Georgianna was also employed by McDonald's for 10 years and afterwards kept in touch with the many friends she made there. She was also very involved in the Frenchtown Senior Center and the Monroe Senior Center where she enjoyed and participated in the many activities and social programs they provided.
She was also a long time member of the Monroe boat club. Both Leroy and Georgianna loved to go boating, camping, and traveling together. They both were snow birds. They escaped for Florida when the weather turned cold and returned during the summer months -- always wanting to enjoy the sunshine. She cherished her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Georgianna also enjoyed to play endless amount of bingo as well as going to the casino to gamble for fun.
Beloved wife of the late Leroy "Buzz" Bomia. Loving mother of Noreen (Roger) Raymo, Sherri (Gerald) Valeri, and Bruce Bomia. Dearest grandmother of Heather Doom, Shane (Tara) Valeri, Ted (Shawna) Valeri, and Breanna Goodroad (Bomia). Dear great-grandmother of Brandon Doom, Baylee Doom, Brock Doom, Hunter Gould, Dusty Gould, Zayleigh Bussell, Drake Shopshire, Dillion Valeri, Logan Valeri, and Braycen Manning. Georgianna also has two great great-grandchildren, Travis Gould and Blayre Doom. Also survived by her sister Dolores Medieros.
Preceded in death by her parents Marianno and Georgianna Souza, 13 siblings, and two grandchildren, Joey Wells and Jennifer Haynes.
Family and friends are invited Friday June 14, 2019, to Rupp Funeral Home from 1-8 PM for visitation. A funeral service will be held at Rupp Funeral Home Saturday June 15, 2019, where Georgianna will lie instate at 10 AM with the service at 11 AM. Mr. Ferl Bomia will officiate.
Memorial donations are appreciated in honor of Georgianna to The Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Monroe News on June 11, 2019