Georgianna Sager was born in Leoni Township near Jackson on August 18, 1925. She was one of two daughters born from the union of the late Richard Watts Sager and Minnie (Schippers) Sager.



Georgianna obtained her Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She would move to Monroe County from West Dearborn, Michigan in 1959 to purchase a marsh and three-acre farm in Bolles Harbor. Throughout her life, Georgianna looked forward to a challenge. She understood the importance of staying focused to accomplish her goals. She was extremely proud of her acquisition and operated the Monroe Marina for fifty years until selling it in 2009.



At the marina, she was privileged to meet unique individuals from all walks of life. She formed many lasting bonds with the boaters who visited. She appreciated the relationships and social life that came with being a member of the North Cape Yacht Club.



Georgianna was probably best known for her work within the community as an Elementary School Teacher. For more than twenty-three years, Georgianna was employed by Monroe Public Schools, serving the students at Manor, Boyd and Custer Elementary Schools.



Her generosity took many forms. For instance, knowing the sacrifices made by veterans, especially those in WWII, she never missed an opportunity to support the VFW. An educator and businesswoman, independent and strong, she also had an artistic side. She was a gifted musician achieving recognition as a pianist during her youth and continuing her love for music throughout her life. Expressed by her love of reading, her appetite for learning and wide range of interests never waned. She was keenly interested in the welfare of the environment and wildlife, reading widely on those topics.



She liked to write notes but never used a Post-it. She wrote long letters to friends and family and loved to share articles cut out from magazines and newspapers. A friend remembers her letters this way: "Her writing was meticulous and tiny, and she would send me crime reports (Cuffs and Collars) from the Michigan Outdoor News. They were hilarious, but she always wanted them back so she could send them on to someone else."



At age 94, Georgianna passed away at 11:56 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store