Gerald "Jerry" Andrew Tyra, age 81, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord at 2:11 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital after a brief illness.
Born April 25, 1939, in Monroe, he was the son of the late John Henry "Hank" and Grace Ann (Peters) Tyra. Jerry attended Monroe High School and Wayne State University. He served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1956 to 1959. Jerry married his wife, Marian Buchanan, on October 10, 1959, at Frenchtown Missionary Baptist Church. He worked as a Die Setter for Ford Motor Company's Monroe Plant, retiring in 1998 and was a proud member of U.A.W. Local 723.
Jerry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events, playing golf and watching televised wrestling. He was a prolific "story" teller and had a kind, outgoing personality; he was loved by all those who had the privilege of meeting him. Jerry cherished time spent traveling with his wife, especially to Tennessee. He also looked forward to his weekly gatherings where he and his close group of friends played "Liverpool."
To cherish his memory, Jerry leaves his loving wife of sixty-one years, Marian of Monroe; three children: Gerald "Tim" (Teresa Casler) Tyra of Tennessee, Terri (Robert) Wentzel of Monroe, and Todd (Tammy) Tyra of Tennessee; two siblings, Frances Monday of Monroe and Florance Thompson of Ohio; eleven grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings are required, and we ask that visitors follow proper social distancing guidelines. He will lie in state at noon at Monroe Full Gospel Church where services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. Rev. Harold Raines, Pastor of the church, will officiate. In accordance with Jerry's wishes, cremation will follow.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the nurses and staff of the ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital Intensive Care Unit for providing tireless care and unwavering compassion.
Memorial contributions in Jerry's memory are suggested to the Disabled Veterans of America or the National Autistic Society.
