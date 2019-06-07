|
|
Gerald Wayne Bowling III was born on May 1, 1973 in Monroe, Michigan. He was the only child born from the union of Gerald W. Bowling Jr. and Deborah Ann (Turner) Hoover. Gerald was a 1991 Graduate of Monroe High School.
Gerald supported himself through employment with SeverStal North America, River Rouge, Michigan, as a journeyman millwright.
Gerald Wayne Bowling III age 46 of Monroe, passed away peacefully at 7:27 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. His passing was preceded by his maternal grandparents: Ben and Lillian (Wilson) Turner and his paternal grandfather: Gerald W. Bowling Sr.
To cherish his memory, Gerald leaves his four children: Benjamin Bowling of Toledo, Nickilas Bowling of Monroe, Chelsey Bowling of Monroe and Jacob Bowling of Newport; his mother: Deborah (Charles) Hoover of Tucson, Arizona; his father: Gerald W. (Leah) Bowling Jr. of Corryton, Tennessee; a half-brother: Jared Bowling; a granddaughter: Avalynna Bowling; a paternal grandmother: Elizabeth Bowling; and many friends and loved ones.
Friends may gather for a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Monday at Roselawn Memorial Park, 13200 South Dixie Highway, LaSalle, Michigan 48145. Revered Bob Wood pastor of Heritage Baptist Church will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe: 2442 North Monroe Street (734)384-5185.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations or gifts be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 South Detroit Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43609. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 7, 2019