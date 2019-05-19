|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Briskin passed peacefully in his sleep on April 4th at his home in Friendswood, Texas, at the age of 89.
Jerry was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 11, 1929.
He received his PhD in Psychology from the University of Michigan and joined the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer, serving for 5 years during the Korean War.
He co-authored one of the standard references in Psychology, "The Clinical Use of the Revised Bender-Gestalt Test."
In addition to serving as the Director of Psychology at Wyandotte General Hospital, he established a private practice and was a passionate advocate for his patients.
Jerry consulted on many high-profile criminal and civil trials, including the so-called "Michigan Murders" and appeared on "60 Minutes" to discuss the case.
He followed his interest in legal matters by earning a law degree in his mid-50s at the University of Toledo and expanded his practice to include forensic psychology.
He was a man of many interests. He established Varsity Acres, a horse racing stable with several of his friends and was a fixture in the local track scene for a number of years.
He traveled the world, and was particularly fond of Israel, the American southwest and Mexico. He was an avid swimmer and bowler. He enjoyed a wide circle of friends and loved his regular get-togethers with "the boys."
Jerry was a passionate Wolverine football fan, having played on the 1948 Michigan team, and cheered for them from his many places of residence. He lived in Ann Arbor and Monroe, Michigan; Ohio; Arizona; New York; Kentucky; Florida; and most recently in Friendswood, Texas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years: Mardi Briskin; his children: Casey and Brett Briskin, Tracy Lewis; his stepson: Scott Trombley; his son-in-law: Todd Matson; his grandchildren: Rebekah Matson, Connor Briskin, Cambria Briskin, Garrett Briskin, Matthew Lewis, and Kaylah Searle; and five great grandchildren. He is fondly remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
