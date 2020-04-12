|
|
Gerald C. ""Jerry"" Wittkop went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Jerry was born in Monroe on April 7, 1928, and was the son of Carl E. and Delsie A. (Harpst) Wittkop.
Jerry attended Trinity Lutheran Elementary School and Monroe High School leaving in 1946 to enlist in the United States Army Corps of Engineers and took basic training at Ft. Belvoir Virginia. He served with the 6th Army's 1098th Utility Detachment in WWII occupation forces in South Korea and was honorably discharged a Private First Class.
Jerry married the love of his life, Helen L. Weaver on April 23, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2015 before she preceded him in death on October 2, 2015.
Jerry first worked at Kelsey Hayes Corporation, River Raisin Paper Company, and Monroe Auto Equipment Company (MAECO) starting on June 1, 1949. His long career with MAECO started as a draftsman, layout designer, drafting supervisor, engineering manager, and retired as chief engineer of product engineering on October 9, 1987.
Jerry was one of the three co-founders of Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County and severed as board vice president and executive director for several years. He volunteered most of his life for Michigan Cancer Foundation, Crisis Action Listening Line, Fountain View Monroe, and Alice Lorraine Care Center. He was a certified public speaker on prostate cancer for Karmanos Institute. During his life, Jerry was honored several awards; ""The Man of the Year"" by the MAECO Management Club, President George W. Bush's ""Call to Service"" award, Michigan Cancer Foundation's ""Volunteer of the Year"" award, and Habitat for Humanity ""Years of Service"" award.
Jerry was master of ceremonies and committee chairman for the Monroe High School Class of 1946 annual luncheons and five year reunions. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church holding positions as Sunday School Teacher, treasurer, Chairman Pastor/Parish committee, Chairman Board of Trustees, Chairman of roast beef dinners and liturgist.
Jerry is survived by his son: Gregory Wittkop of Monroe.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Helen; a son: Fred; a brother: David A.; and his parents.
Due to public health concerns, private services will be rendered. Interment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorials in his name may be made to First United Methodist Memorial Fund.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 12, 2020