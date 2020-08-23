1/1
Gerald C. "Jerry" Zeman
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" C. Zeman, 77, of Winter Haven, FL, and formerly of Lambertville, MI, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Born August 23, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Ralph and Margarite (Nelson) Zeman. He was a 1960 graduate of Rogers High School. A US Air Force veteran, he married Esther Stevens on February 14, 1976. She preceded him in death on October 16, 2010.
Jerry was a supervisor at Champion Spark Plug for over 25 years. He enjoyed watching the horse races, was an exceptional golfer, bowler, Ohio State and Tiger fan. Jerry was also a former member of Toledo Baptist Temple and current member of Bridgepoint Church.
He is survived by his loving children, Ron Zeman, Rick (Deb) Stevens, Tamara (Dennis) McMaken and Tracy (Arnold) Meiring; brother, Kenneth (Jan) Zeman; special friend, Diane Steffens; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Sander.
Visitation with Social Distancing guidelines will be held from 3-8 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, Pastor Craig Killinen, officiating. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Bridgepoint Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved