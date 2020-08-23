Gerald "Jerry" C. Zeman, 77, of Winter Haven, FL, and formerly of Lambertville, MI, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Born August 23, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Ralph and Margarite (Nelson) Zeman. He was a 1960 graduate of Rogers High School. A US Air Force veteran, he married Esther Stevens on February 14, 1976. She preceded him in death on October 16, 2010.

Jerry was a supervisor at Champion Spark Plug for over 25 years. He enjoyed watching the horse races, was an exceptional golfer, bowler, Ohio State and Tiger fan. Jerry was also a former member of Toledo Baptist Temple and current member of Bridgepoint Church.

He is survived by his loving children, Ron Zeman, Rick (Deb) Stevens, Tamara (Dennis) McMaken and Tracy (Arnold) Meiring; brother, Kenneth (Jan) Zeman; special friend, Diane Steffens; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Sander.

Visitation with Social Distancing guidelines will be held from 3-8 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, Pastor Craig Killinen, officiating. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Bridgepoint Church.

