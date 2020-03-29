|
|
Gerald Clayton Goethe, 86, of Alger, MI, entered into eternal peace on March 22, 2020. He was also known as "Skip" or "Gerry".
Gerry was born January 3, 1934, to Harmon F. and Lillian M. (Jarvis) Goethe in LaSalle, Michigan, the fourth of ten children.
He married the late Marjorie (Marge) Knapp on December 13th, 1952; they were married 62 years.
Gerry retired from the Lutheran Home of Monroe, in Monroe, MI as a Maintenance Supervisor.
Gerry will be forever remembered by his children: Ginny (Dennis) Marietta and David (Lee) Goethe; grandchildren: Dan (Sarah) Marietta, Jill (Andrew) Raymond, Chad Goethe, and Michael (Heather) Goethe; six great grandchildren: Lyla & Ria Raymond, Maddox & Mya Marietta and Kylie & Kelcey Goethe, among countless other family and friends whom were blessed to know him.
He will be welcomed at Heaven's Gates by his loving wife, parents, and siblings: Clarence Goethe, Maynard Goethe, Harold Goethe, Edna Erney, Harmon Jr. Goethe, Donald Goethe, Marjorie Welch, Betty Sickels and Mildred Szuma.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Steuernol & McLaren of West Branch, and a celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.steuernolmclaren.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 29, 2020