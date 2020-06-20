Gerald L. Kohler, 77 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020, in his home.
Born July 22, 1942, Jerry was the son of the late Henrietta Kohler. Jerry attended Monroe High School and graduated in 1960.
On September 8, 1977, Jerry married his beloved wife, the former Vicki Sue Moyers, in Monroe, Sadly, she preceded him in death on February 1, 2007, after 29 years of marriage.
Jerry was employed as a concrete truck driver for many years and retired from Kuhlman Concrete Corporation in Monroe.
Jerry attended Holy Ghost Lutheran Church and enjoyed wood working and creating stained glass artwork. He was known for making specialty ink pens out of wood.
Jerry is survived by his son and daughter in law, James R. and Joanne Kohler of Newport, MI, and a daughter, Danielle King of Tennessee along with grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and mother, Jerry was preceded in death by his stepfather; Marvin Herman, a son; Bradley Kohler and a daughter; Jill Bomia.
In keeping with Jerry's wishes cremation was held. On Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., a graveside service celebrating his life will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park with Pastor Lee Cullen of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church officiating. His cremated remains will then be interred.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Humane Society of Monroe County or the American Cancer Society.
Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161 is assisting Jerry's family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 20, 2020.