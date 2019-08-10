|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Leon Ridner
Nov. 26, 1940 – Aug. 6, 2019
Gerald "Jerry" Leon Ridner was born on November 26, 1940 in Monroe, Michigan. He was one of four children from the union of his parents: the late Nolan and Minnie (Butler) Ridner. Jerry was a 1959 graduate of Monroe High School. He was a lifetime resident of Monroe.
Jerry met and married the love of his life: Judy Edwards in Monroe on March 14, 1964, at the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe.
Jerry was a lifelong member of the UAW local 14 post. He retired from Toledo Powertrain (Hydro-Matic) after 40 years of employment. He enjoyed traveling all over the United States. He traveled with his wife Judy, his parents and his children. Jerry loved Northern Michigan but spent the winter months with Judy in Venice, FL. He used to go camping, deer hunting and mushroom hunting. Jerry enjoyed trips in their motorhome. He just liked being outdoors. Everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him is going to miss him greatly.
Gerald Ridner, age 78, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. In addition to his parents, his passing is preceded by his granddaughter Ava Rose Ridner.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife Judy Ridner, their children: Carrie (Randy) Fausett of Houston, TX and Michael (Jennifer) Ridner of Monroe; his siblings: Nolan (Millie) Ridner Jr. of South Haven, MI, Beverly Burgard of Navarre, FL and Janice (Carl) Farmer of Columbus, IN; grandchildren: Luke, Julie and Emma; great grandchildren: Nicholas, Marissa, Noah, Alyssa, Natalynn, Nadia and Kaytlin; his grand cat and buddy Molson and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. According to Jerry's wishes, cremation has taken place and private services have been rendered.
Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting our website at www.merklefs.com. Donations may be made to the Humane Society or Promedica Hospice.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 10, 2019