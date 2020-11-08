1/1
Gerald R "Jerry" Polland Sr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald R. "Jerry" Polland Sr., age 80, of Monroe, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Skilled Nursing and Rehab, with his daughter at his side.
Jerry was born August 26, 1940 in Monroe, he was the son of Leo and Alma (Navarre) Polland. He married Carolyn Jubenville September 9, 1961; she preceded him in death in 2006.
He was a 1958 graduate of Monroe Catholic Central High School and a former member of St. Mary Church.
Jerry worked for General Motors at the Fisher Body Plant before his retirement. After retiring, he wanted to stay busy and he began transporting cars for both Friendly Ford and Monroe Dodge.
When his children were young, he enjoyed coaching their baseball and softball teams. He enjoyed listening and watching Detroit baseball games. After his wife's death he would to go to church dinners, where he enjoyed both the food and the company he found there.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Sherry Steinman of Monroe; sister, Ruth Braden of Monroe; four grandchildren, Sami Steinman, Noah Steinman, Christanna LaPalm and Sommer Polland and special friend Carmella Masserant.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Gerald R. Polland, Jr.; three brothers and two sisters.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday November 9, 2020 at Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI. In accordance with Jerry's wishes cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Monroe County Animal Control.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacarella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved