Gerald Jay Schmidt, Sr., 79, of The Villages, Florida, formally of Maybee, passed away of a stroke on June 22, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care. Born November 29, 1939, in Monroe, Gerald was the son of Sylvester and Helen Schmidt. He was also known as Jerry, Sr.
Jerry married JoAnne Cupilary in 1989. He was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church. Jerry worked at Devilbiss for 30 years in Toledo before relocating to Florida where he worked for Lowes and most recently at Lopez Golf course for the past 6 years. Jerry could be happily seen playing golf, talking with friends, umpiring baseball games and watching college sports games. His favorite team was the Michigan Wolverines. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
To cherish his memory, Jerry leaves his wife, his son Jerry, Jr. (Tammy) Schmidt of Monroe, MI and his daughter Carrie (Ricky) Sonak of Toledo, OH and step-children Kelly Ankenbrandt of Toledo, OH, Bob Kitzler of Toledo, OH and Kristen Gyori (Chris Jones) of Orlando, FL. Jerry also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
In accordance with Jerry's wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. to Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, 3563 Heiss Rd, Monroe, MI. Immediately following the service will be a luncheon at his son's house. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in honor of Jerry have been asked to consider Holy Ghost Lutheran Church and School or a cause of their choice.
Published in Monroe News on July 8, 2019