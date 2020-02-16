Home

Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map

Gertrude Loulla McAvoy-Burgess


1932 - 2020
Gertrude Loulla McAvoy-Burgess Obituary
Gertrude L. McAvoy-Burgess, age 87, of Monroe, died February 14, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Jay D. Burgess. Loving mother of John (Beth) McAvoy. Dearest grandmother of John (Lynn), Jeremiah, Justin, Daniel, Ben and Alicia; and great-grandmother of Jude. She is also survived by her brothers, Bobby and Hubert (Marion); and her sister, Freida.

She is preceded in death by her 1st husband, James McAoy; her sons, James McAvoy and Eddie McAvoy; her daughter, Cynthia Gardner; and her parents, Florence and Clarence Summers.

Gertrude was active in Carleton Community Baptist Church. She was a clown (clown school graduate) and a ventriloquist.

Service is Tuesday, 6:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Tuesday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 16, 2020
