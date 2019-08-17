|
|
Gisele L. Paul (Gillono), 92 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Wednesday August 14, 2019, in Providence Care Center, Sandusky, OH.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI. There will be services on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III will officiate from Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Burial will be in Lulu Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born July 31, 1927, in Clichy, Italy, Gisele was the daughter of Corrado and Lydia (Dugros) Gillono.
She was a High School Graduate, France.
She married Burchel Paul on December 15, 1945, in France. Burchel died April 18, 2016.
She was a Translator for the US Army.
She was a perfect housewife. She loved sewing, cooking, swimming, painting and gardening. She was a former member of Lulu United Methodist Church, Ida, MI.
Survivors include: children, Dr. Donald (Leslie) Paul, Denise (Neil) Chivington; sister, Denise Popreul; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Lulu United Methodist Church, Ida, MI.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019