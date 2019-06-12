Glen P. Turner, age 65, of South Rockwood, passed away June 9, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit.

Born June 6, 1954 to Everett and Margaret (Remisoski) Turner of Newport, MI and Sun City, AZ. Loving husband of nearly 40 years to Patricia (Meinhart). Dear father of Steven Turner of South Rockwood and Kevin (Prisha) Turner of Newport. Adoring grandfather of Bradley Turner Krimm, Peyton Turner, Roemen Turner, and Reyelle Turner. Also survived by brothers Dennis, Paul (Cathy), Tim (Karen), Ross (Nanette), Robert, and sister Holly (Brian).

Glen was preceded in death by a sister Cheryl (2013).

Glen worked for Ford Motor Company- Woodhaven Stamping for 32 years, retiring in 2008. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved woodworking also. After retiring he took up gardening, trying to perfect each crop from year to year. He used to ride motorcycles and dirt bikes in his younger years. He was also a hydroplane racer for 20 years, a member in good standing with the APBA and his home club Marine Prop Riders. Playing the bugle, he marched in the drum and bugle corp. Royal Lancers when he was young, and later in the alumni corp.

Glen graduated in 1972 from Airport High School, Carleton, and Henry Ford College soon after. He loved to pass his vast knowledge on to his numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday June 15th from 12-6 p.m. at the Ford Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Henry Ford Detroit Cardiac Center. To share a memory, please visit www.martenson.com. Published in Monroe News on June 12, 2019