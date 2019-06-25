|
|
Glenda G. Hotchkiss, age 67, of Temperance, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family the afternoon of Saturday June 22, 2019. She had fought liver cancer for over a year, never losing her faith or determination
Glenda was born November 2, 1951, in Monroe, MI to the late Buford and Vida (Moses) Lands. She attended Monroe High School, where she earned her high school Diploma. Glenda met the love of her life, Glen Hotchkiss, and the two got married on October 5, 1968 at Stewart Road Church of God. They would go on to build a home, and raise a family.
For much of her life, Glenda worked as a manicurist. She enjoyed scrap-booking, making cards, and everything involved with "stamping up." She was also a fan of finding hidden treasures in antique shops. For quite some time, Glenda was heavily involved with the Ladies Ministries at North Monroe Street Church of God. It brought her much pleasure serving for the Lord. But the things that brought her the greatest pleasure was her family, particularly her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
To cherish her memory, Glenda leaves her loving husband of 50 years, Glen Hotchkiss; two sons: Todd (Cheryl) Hotchkiss and Chad (Connie) Hotchkiss; her mother, Vida Lands two brothers: Roger (Linda) Lands and Kelly Lands; five grandchildren: Bobby (Debbie), Brittany (Cole), Eric, Courtney, and Colin; and seven great grandchildren.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday June 26, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home. Glenda will lie in-state 10 a.m. on Thursday June 27, 2019, at North Monroe Street Church of God, where a celebration of her life will begin at 11 a.m. Rev. Rick Massingill will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Glenda's honor are asked to please consider the North Monroe Street Church of God's Ladies Ministry.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 25, 2019