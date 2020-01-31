|
|
Glenda Jean Thompson was born on July 15, 1951, in Corbin, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Thompson and Jewel Gray. Glenda was raised by her stepfather, Arnold Rose with eight other siblings. In 1974, she would make her way to Michigan to join other family, in Monroe where she would spend most of her life.
Glenda married Richard Paul Olson in Monroe on May 16, 1978. Together they raised three children: Ricky, Melissa, and Barbara as Glenda cared for the needs of her family as a homemaker. One of Glenda's favorite dishes was bologna and peppers served over mashed potatoes and gravy. Glenda was a genuine caregiver first and foremost and it was said that she would give anyone the shirt off her back.
Later in life, Glenda enjoyed going out to eat and her favorite rendezvous was that of Golden Corral.
Glenda Jean Olson, age 68, of Romulus, formerly of Monroe passed away at Medilodge of Monroe at 3:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her beloved husband, Richard Paul Olson, in July of 2019; a brother, Jeffery Rose; an infant brother, Larry Rose; and a brother-in-law, Ivan Hammock.
To cherish her memory, Glenda leaves behind one son, Ricky (Christy) Fox of Luna Pier; two daughters, Melissa Ramsey of Monroe and Barbara Olson of Romulus, Michigan; two sisters, Patsy Thompson of Corbin, Kentucky and Rebecca Hammock; five brothers, Art Rose of Southfield, Michigan, Granville (Beverly) Rose of LaSalle, Michigan, James (Debra) Rose of Temperance, Michigan, Virgel (Helen Halstead) Rose of Ohio, and Kenneth (Tonya) Rose of Monroe, Michigan; six grandchildren, Nikki Fox, Dawson Fox, Chandler Fox, Weston Fox, Brittany Viers, and Bradley Viers, Jr.; five great grandchildren, Jacoby Weaver, Aubrye Raddatz, Emma Grace Viers, Meadow Fox, and Asher Fox.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, 14260 South Dixie Highway. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Glenda's honor are suggested to the family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or assist financially through CROWDFUNDING by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 31, 2020