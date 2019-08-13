|
Glenda Sturgill was born in Harrogate, Tennessee, on October 8, 1940. She was one of five children born from the union of the late William Pascall Hoskins and the late Lena (Nunn) Hoskins. Glenda continued her education, graduating from St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1962.
She was the proud mother of one child. To support her family, Glenda worked as a registered nurse for the Monroe County Mental Health Department, for over 25 years. She was a great mother and grandmother. Glenda's family remembers her as very quiet, reserved, and hard-working. She liked the outdoors and nature and loved riding her bike.
Glenda had a social side as well. She loved to go out to dinner with friends and relatives. Her former coworkers remember Glenda as a well-liked, caring, and compassionate coworker. As a mother, she was always there for her son, giving advice and guidance. She was very proud of her grandchildren. Glenda's faith was fundamental to her. She was a long-time member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe. Glenda lived her life guided by her faith and worked to make the world a better place, albeit it always in a quiet, determined manner, as was her nature.
Glenda Sturgill, age 78, of Monroe passed away at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Her passing was preceded by her parents; William Pascall Hoskins, Lena Hoskins, and her three brothers; Charles Hoskins, Gerald Hoskin, and Troy Hoskins.
To cherish her memory, Glenda leaves her son; John Michael Sturgill (Eugena), her sister; patsy Brooks (Kenneth) of LaSalle, her sister-in-law's; Betty Hoskins of Erie, Mary Hoskins of Toledo, two grandchildren; Mason Kade Sturgill of Monroe, Willow Faith Sturgill of Monroe, as well as several relatives and friends.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 N. Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of Glenda's Life will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor David Arnold officiating, also at Merkle's. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration, share a photo, or order a flower by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019