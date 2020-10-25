Glenn David Peterson was born in Monroe on August 17, 1984 from the union of Steve and Barbara Peterson. A graduate of Jefferson High School, where he was a State swimmer, he continued his education at Monroe County Community College, earning his 6G certification in welding. He was employed with Laborers International Union Local 500 out of Toledo, Ohio.
On a rainy September day in 2016 Glenn married the love of his life Jolynn Laderach. He had spent the entire summer clearing a section of the enchanting childhood home of his wife-to-be into a beautiful ceremonial space and using an Alaskan sawmill he built himself to create pews and an arch.
Glenn enjoyed camping, kayaking, and hiking in the great outdoors, especially in Mesick, Michigan where he and Jolynn would celebrate their wedding anniversaries. The two of them preferred adventure to gifts and would commemorate many occasions with a trip, whether it be up north or as far south as Tennessee.
His golden retriever, "Sam", was his best friend and cherished companion. They had many adventures together, including entering the Ida Dog Parade with a Budweiser themed wagon, taking 1st place. Glenn and Sam were invited back to participate in the Ida Parade of Lights later that day. The following year he entered the Parade of lights dressed as the Grinch, with Sam adorned with antlers and pulling Santa's sleigh.
Glenn had a great smile and boisterous laugh. He was the first to volunteer when friends and loved ones needed help with their vehicle, equipment, or home. In addition to welding, he was adept at carpentry, plumbing, and numerous other skills. He was very creative and fascinated by blacksmithing and planned to build his own forge, using his abilities in Computer Aided Design.
Glenn, age 36, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22, 2020. His passing was preceded by his grandparents: Pete and Marie Peterson; and grandmother: Betty Conner.
To cherish his memory Glenn leaves his loving wife: Jolynn Laderach-Peterson; parents: Steve and Barbara Peterson; step-daughter: Hattie Lake; brothers: Jared Peterson, Douglas (Jeni) Peterson, and Pete Peterson (Holly); grandfather: Ron Conner; nephews: Jacob and Gordy Peterson; nieces: Olivia Peterson and Sadie Ingram; uncles: Brad (Cindy) Conner, Dan (Michelle) Conner, Tom (Rose) Peterson, and Al (Jan) Peterson; aunt: Bonnie (Jerry) Stewart; and many cousins.
