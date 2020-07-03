Glenn Dean Heck was born on July 25, 1940 in Monroe. He was one of four children born from the union of Horace and Irene (Butler) Heck. In 1959, Glenn graduated from Monroe High School.
He would soon meet the love of his life, Bonnie Snavely. The young couple would be joined in marriage in Detroit in 1961 and were soon blessed with four children. Glenn was a devoted family man and an excellent provider. For forty years he owned and operated a Pallet and Skids business making new and reconditioned pallets for local businesses. He was well-respected as a man of his word. He never met a stranger and in fact made friends very easily.
Glenn was an avid outdoorsman and he greatly enjoyed camping. He loved to cast a line all over Michigan lakes and rivers including frequent trips to Lake Erie. He and Bonnie ice fished throughout the winter months for many years. On occasion, Glenn would travel North for the fresh air and to spend time hunting in the Michigan wilderness. He was a lifetime member of Monroe County Rod & Gun Club.
Glenn also loved listening to old country music, and was especially fond of George Strait. He would fill his downtime watching John Wayne classics. Being a big spender, Glenn enjoyed visiting the casino taking a chance on the penny slots. Being gifted with his hands he often calmed his mind doing woodworking.
Glenn Dean Heck, age 79, of Monroe passed away at 1 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. He had been in declining health for two years. In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by a sister: Delores Brooks; and a brother: Troy Heck.
To cherish his memory, Glenn leaves his bride of fifty-nine years: Bonnie of Monroe; two daughters: Glenda (Mark) Weddington of Ida and Cheryl (Jeff) Ducey of Savannah, Georgia; two sons: Brian Heck and Keith (Shawna) Heck both of Monroe; eight grandchildren: Sarah, Amanda, Markie, Garrett, Marie, Alexandria, Ethan and Lauren; one sister: Dorothy (Bob) Giebel; and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance to Glenn's wishes, cremation has occurred. A private service and celebration of his life will take place on what would be Glenn's 80th birthday, July 25, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, 2442 N. Monroe St., Monroe, MI 48162 (724) 384-5185.
