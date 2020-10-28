Glenn L. Schoonover, age 82, of Erie, passed away Thursday October 15, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
Glenn was born November 10, 1937, in Ashland, Ohio. He was the son of Clyde and Gail (Piper) Schoonover. He married Janet Ray on April 23, 1955, in Ashland and they moved to Monroe in 1960.
Glenn was a truck driver for MC Eipperle Inc before his retirement in 2015. He also co-owned and operated River Raisin Tiling into the late '80s. He owned and operated Schoonover Mowing where he had long time customers who admired his handshake which was his word of honor. During this time, he also mowed for five townships and Monroe County Drainage Commission where he was respected for his professionalism and attention to detail.
He was a longtime member of Free Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in Barber Shop Quartettes.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janet Schoonover of Erie; four children, Christine Emerson, Linda Martin, Rose (Thomas) Sancrant and James (Sheila) Schoonover; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and four sisters, Shirley Benner, Eleanor Martin, Karen Gibbs and Kay (Howard) Steigerwalt.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Paul and Donald Schoonover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Heart Association
.
A special thanks to Katie, Trisha, and Alex at ProMedica Hospital of Monroe and Kristen with ProMedica Hospice.
Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd. Monroe, MI 48161. Rev. Robert Bolton will officiate. All visitors are encouraged to follow face covering and social distancing protocols for everyones protection.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.