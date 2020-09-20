Gloria Dunne, age 82, of South Rockwood, MI, was called home to be with our heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Park where her ashes will be united with those of her beloved husband Donald "Ron" Dunne.

Born August 19, 1938, in Monroe, MI, she was the daughter of Richard and Marie Burgess. Gloria graduated from Flat Rock High School in 1956 and was a member of the marching band. She married Ron Dunne on May 31, 1958, at the First Congregation United Church of Christ in Flat Rock, MI where she and Ron were active members until their passing. In addition to traveling with her husband, Gloria enjoyed bird watching. She worked for the Airport School District for over 30 years and retired in 1999.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Debra "Dee Dee" Dunne; grandson, Michael (April) Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Carter and Carson Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; infant son David; brothers, Richard and Tom Burgess; and sister-in-law, Shirley Burgess.

Donations may be made to the Soup Kitchen at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in her memory.

