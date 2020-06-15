Gloria Marie Stratton, age 94, of Ida, passed away the afternoon of Thursday June, 11 2020 at her daughter Sharron's home surrounded by her loving family.
Gloria was born on December 22, 1925, to the late Lester and Kathryn (Azer) Lazette. She would go on to meet the love of her life, James Stratton, and the two of them wed on August 31, 1946. Sadly, James passed away on April 3, 1999.
To cherish her memory, Gloria leaves her loving daughter, Sharon (Dick) Stock; grandchildren Richard (Tina) Stock Jr., Wendi (Larry) Stock, and eight out of state grandchildren; great grandchildren Alexandra (Joe Jennings) Sauer, Private Evan Sauer, Myra Stock, Abbygail Stock, and four out of state great grandchildren; and one sister in law, Barbara Lazette Kinne.
Along with her parents and husband, Gloria is predeceased by one daughter, Sandra Alford; one son, David Stratton; and five siblings.
In accordance with Gloria's wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service at West Ida Emmanuel Lutheran Church will be held at a later date.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Gloria's honor are asked to please consider the church.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 15, 2020.