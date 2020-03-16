|
|
Gloria Sue Parsons, age 83 years of Monroe, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian. She was born on February 24, 1937, in Onsted, Michigan, the daughter of Harry E. "Doc" and G. Margarite (Vanderpool) Reed, Sr. Gloria married H. LaVern Parsons on October 16, 1953 in Erie, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 1994. She worked as a bar manager for over 35 years and was an avid pool player.
Gloria is survived by her five children, Laurel (Artie) Robertson, Cynthia (Peter) Spolnik, David Parsons, Benton (Derri) Parsons and Brett (Alicia) Parsons, 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, a sister, Ida Miller and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, 2 grandchildren, parents, 2 brothers and a sister.
Funeral Services for Gloria will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Onsted, MI 49265 with nephew, A. Heath Lavigne officiating, Burial will follow at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020