Goldie L. Lefler, 79, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at home. She was born on July 10, 1940, in Salyersville, Kentucky to Luther and Viola (Holbrook) Rowe. Goldie was one of eleven children growing up in London Township. She attended Dundee High School and was an avid rollerskater, spending many hours at the London Roller Rink sharpening her skills. It was at the rink where she met the love of her life, David Lefler and they were married on September 20, 1958. David preceded her in death on August 30, 1993.
Goldie attended London United Methodist Church and spent her life being a homemaker. She kept a garden, grew beautiful flowers, listened to country music, and had an open-door in her home for family and friends. Having a large family close by, her siblings would always be dropping in for a "short visit" and her daughters got to know their cousins and aunts and uncles very well. This was a foundation for keeping the family close and always being supportive of each other. Goldie's greatest joy was her family, especially when she spent time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters, Debra (her late husband Keith) Whittaker of Grand Rapids, Brenda Lefler of Ann Arbor; two grandchildren, David and Julia Whittaker; along with five remaining siblings, Maxine Layton, Bob, Karl, Ray (Carolyn) Rowe and Danny Clark. Her sister-in-law Charlotte (Richard) Dailey, several nieces, nephews and cousins including Jean Halton (a cousin whom Goldie more considered a sister) also survive.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Keith; and five siblings, Pauline Thompson, Lois Mayfield, Mary "Faye" Werstein, Paul "John" Rowe, and Kile "Dee" Rowe.
Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home in Milan on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. and at the London United Methodist Church on Sunday from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. where her Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at London Township Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the London Community United Methodist Church.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 7, 2020