|
|
Born September 16, 1953 in Trenton, Michigan to Donald and Anna Mae (Stumpmier) Wenzel. Gordon married Melinda Sue (Vance) Wenzel on May 16, 1975.
He is survived by his mother, Anna Mae Wenzel, and sister, Sharon (Bill) Sturk of Tecumseh. He is also survived by two children; son, Jeffery (Erin) Wenzel and daughter, Jennifer (Kate Stroud) Wenzel. His grandchildren; Sam Stroud, Ella Stroud, Atticus Wenzel, and Neve Wenzel, and two nephews, Marc (Stephanie) and David Curtiss. Gordon also leaves behind his beloved black labrador, Roxie. Gordon is preceded in death by his father, Donald G. Wenzel.
Gordon was employed by Dundee Cement CO. for almost forty years. He was a 1971 graduate of Dundee High School. He played basketball and baseball. He was a basketball official for thirty years. He also enjoyed remodeling both of his homes and did wood working. Gordon coached little league, girls softball and boys baseball at Ida Schools. He loved vacationing with friends at Frankfort and Traverse City are during the summer. He also loved playing golf and was on several leagues in the area.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 20th from 12pm to 8pm with a service at 6pm. Officiating will be Pastor Kevin Seegert from River of Life Community Church and Pastor Brad Luck from Dundee United Methodist Church. In accordance with Gordon's wishes, cremation will follow after the service. At a later date he will be buried at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dundee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ida Athletic Boosters.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020