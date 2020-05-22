Grace Caroline Trombley, age 92, of Plain City, formerly of Petersburg. Born September 30, 1927 in Ida Township, passed very peacefully May 13, 2020 with son, daughter-in-law, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren witnessing a beautiful and spiritual passing of an amazing woman.

Facing many struggles in her life, Grace nevertheless carved out a devoted marriage, raised four children and helped raise several of her grandchildren with love. Not afraid to speak her mind, could do so with humor and an ability to be honest and caring at the same time. This is often the impression those who came into contact with her would mention.

Grace was a sensational Scrabble player and trivia buff, usually beating her family. She loved playing Yahtzee and Euchre with her grandchildren. Had tremendous math and word skills and a wit which was intact to the end. Was a wonderful cook and for decades spent weeks prior to every Christmas preparing multiple tins of cookies and candies to send home with everyone in the family.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Born to a family of thirteen children.

Preceded in death by her parents Earl and Francis (Elftman) Schwichtenberg; husband of 46 years Donald Trombley (1992); son James (2013); grandchildren Danny (2016) and Donny (2017).

Survived by children Jack (Peggy) Trombley, Plain City, Ohio; Donald (Karen) Trombley, Chelsea; Sandra Trombley, Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren: Carrie Capozzi, Patrick (Amanda), Nathaniel, Emily and Stephanie Trombley, Brad and Brian Trombley, Alan (Beatriz) Roney and Tracey (Brad) Maurer; ten great-grandchildren plus another on the way; friend and confidant Jeanne Oesch.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #170, Columbus, Ohio, 43231.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store