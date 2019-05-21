Services Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel 203 East Elm Ave. Monroe , MI 48162 (734) 241-5225 Grace Drewior

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Grace Marie Drewior, age 86 of Monroe, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Wellspirng Lutheran Home.

Born April 30, 1933, in Monroe, Grace was the daughter of Anthony and Catherine (Terrasi) Gelso. After graduating from Monroe High School, she married the love of her life, Donald Drewior Sr., on February 2, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A dedicated homemaker, Grace was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church where she was a member the Worship Committee and was instrumental in starting their Prayer Group over 30 years ago. She was a Pro-Life advocate and she enjoyed shopping. But Grace's most treasured times were those spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Grace leaves to cherish her memory, Donald Sr., her husband of the past 67 years; her children: Diane Drewior of Monroe, Mary Jo (Charles) Hammill of Temperance, Donald Drewior Jr. of Monroe and Cheryl Steinman of Toledo; 16 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; as well as her siblings: Russell Gelso of Monroe, Nancy Savage of Monroe, Ann Poupard of Monroe and Virginia (Winston) Peterson of Monroe.

Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son David Drewior and five siblings: Mary Beaudry, Rose Johnson, Angelina Gelso, Josephine Gelso and Michael Gelso.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. There will be a Rosary Service Thursday at 6 p.m. Funeral services celebrating her life will be Friday. She will lie in state from Friday from 10:15 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. from St. Anne Catholic Church. Fr. Henry Rebello officiating. Entombment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in Monroe News on May 21, 2019