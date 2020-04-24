Monroe News Obituaries
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
(734) 379-9311
Inurnment
Monday, May 4, 2020
St. Charles Cemetery

Grant M. Klupacs


1963 - 2020
Grant M. Klupacs Obituary
Grant M. Klupacs, age 56, of Newport, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in his home under the care of his family, friends and Premier Hospice.

Born May 12, 1963, in Monroe, Grant was the son of Gabriel and Shirley (McGrath) Klupacs. A 1981 graduate of Airport High School, Grant was married to Kimberly Ann Ranger on May 4, 1990. Sadly she preceded him in death April 25, 2015. Grant was an avid NASCAR racing fan and loved driving his 1969 Camaro, but his most treasured times were those spent with his family and friends.

Grant leaves to cherish his memory his mother Shirley Klupacs; siblings: Jeffrey (Nancy) Good, Billie Loffredi, and Bobbie Schehl; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sadly he was preceded in death by his father and a sibling Terrie Good. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Inurnment will take place next to his wife Kimberly on May 4, 2020, at St. Charles Cemetery. A celebration of Grant's life will take place in the near future.

For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 24, 2020
