Greg Cousino, 70, of Noblesville, IN, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis. He was born on January 4, 1949, to Alfred and Ruth Anne Cousino at St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo, OH.
Greg grew up in Erie, MI, and was a graduate of Mason Consolidated High School, class of 1967. Greg went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business from Northwood University in Midland, MI, class of 1971.
Greg's career met with a series of ups and downs until he found his calling leading high performing sales teams across the van conversion industry. His early success led to further success as he started and oversaw a series of entrepreneurial ventures including part owner of a race team, a partner in a safety products business, and finally a well-known and respected NASCAR hospitality business.
Greg was a talker who could get along with anyone. He was an avid sports fan who loved fantasy football, hockey and baseball. Especially in his younger years, he was a big Notre Dame football fan, a passion he passed onto his children and grandchildren. He loved North Carolina, a.k.a "God's Country" and was happiest working in the yard, mulching, tending to his flowers, talking to his neighbors and grilling out. Greg was an avid reader throughout his life as well as a great athlete who excelled on the sports field and as an elite water skier.
Most of all he loved his family, especially his wife, Teri, of 22 years. Greg and Teri built a business and a family together rarely leaving each other's side in over 22 years of love, adventure and happiness.
Greg is survived by his wife, Teri Cousino; children, Michael Cousino (Kathryn) and Jennifer Cousino; step-children, Jami Presswood (Bobby) and Joe Schoen (Marie); grandchildren, Daniel, George, Margaret, Kaitlin, Abigail, Sydney, Carson, and Harper Grace; siblings, Judith Cousino (Mandy Kirby) and Alan Cousino (Debbie); and his beloved dogs, Charlie & Jake.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Cousino.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, IN, with visitation from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society for Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant Street, Suite B, Noblesville, IN 46060; or , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019