Greg Sisung
1946 - 2020
Greg Sisung, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020, at age 73.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Betty Sisung; daughters, Kimberly (Jeffery) Dronsella and Kellie (Mark) Humphrey; grandsons, Marcus Gish, David Dronsella, Johnathan Dronsella, Joshua Dronsella, and Josiah Dronsella; great-grandchildren, Marissa Gish, Mariah Gish, Bailey Gish, and Leo Gish; siblings, Doug (Edith) Sisung and Geoff (Lauda) Sisung.
He was preceded in death by parents, Herbert Benjamin "Pete" and Mary Jane Foster Sisung.
Gregory Richard Sisung was born on Friday, August 30th, 1946, in Monroe, Michigan, to the late Herbert "Pete" and Mary Jane Sisung. At age 17, Greg met the love of his life, Betty Bussell, at a dance. Greg and Betty later wed and have shared over 57 years of wonderful memories together. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 33 years of service as a machine setter. Greg and Betty eventually moved to Winter Garden and made many friends that became family. He was a Lifetime Member of both Moose International and Detroit Beach Boat Club "DBBC." Pastime included fishing, golfing, winter sports, and he was an avid bowler. He had a boat for many years and loved boating. Greg will be remembered by his family for the many amazing pool parties that he used to throw. A memorial service will be announced in the near future. Donation on behalf of Gregory may be given to the American Stroke Foundation (6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sellars Funeral Homes
2229 N Mount Juliet Rd
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
(615) 758-5459
