Gregory L. Brant, age 72, of Monroe, passed away at 11:22 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, in his home.
Born January 30, 1948, in Monroe, Greg was the son of the late James and Leona (Hess) Brant.
A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Greg served during the Vietnam War from Nov. 6, 1967, until being honorably discharged on January 10, 1969. He formerly held the position of Quarter Master as a long time member of the Maybee VFW Post. He also served as past president of the Overseas Veteran's Association and was a current member of Monroe VFW Post 1138.
As a young man, Greg began his working career at Ford Motor Company in Ypsilanti and Plymouth before answering the call to serve his country. After the war, he resumed his employment with Ford and later became a truck driver for C.A. Thomas Trucking. From 1996 to present, Greg was self-employed as a custodian for several area businesses.
Greg had a unique sense of humor. He often comically penned many epitaphs for his "tombstone" upon his death. One of which was, "I enjoyed playing bad golf and losing at poker" Some other interests included collecting beer cans and doing crossword puzzles with a pencil and eraser.
Greg is survived by a son, Jake Brant of Monroe; six siblings: Ron (Lon) Brant of Maybee, Carol (Gene) Souva of Carleton, Mike (Sandy) Brant of Monroe, Kevin (Sharon) Brant of Maybee, Mary Brant of Monroe, and Jeff (Sherry) Brant of Monroe; and a granddaughter, Samantha Brant of Southgate.
Due to current social gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral and cremation arrangements.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial contribution in Greg's memory, the family suggests supporting Monroe VFW Post 1138.
Published in Monroe News on May 15, 2020.