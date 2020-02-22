|
|
Gregory Lee Churchill
July 13, 1969–Feb. 19, 2020
Gregory Lee Churchill, age 50, of Marion, MI, formerly of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly the morning of Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Munson Medical Center.
Family and friends have been invited to Rupp Funeral Home Monday, February 24, 2020, from 2pm to 7pm for visiting hours. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7pm with Pastor Floyd Ankney officiating. In accordance to Gregory's wishes, cremation will take place following the service.
Born July 13, 1969, in Monroe, Gregory was the son of Ronald Lee and Wilma Iretta (Monday) Churchill. For many years, Gregory worked as a roofer for Rocky's Roofing. Recently, he pursued his dream of living up north and moved to the Cadillac area to spend the rest of his life with his best friend and significant other, Beverly. Gregory was received with open arms by all her family and instantly bonded with her sons, Patrick, David, and Michael whom he was especially close to.
His desire to live up north was driven by his love for fishing, camping, and bonfires. All of his life, Gregory enjoyed the outdoors especially what the great state of Michigan had to offer. His hobbies helped him become familiar with the beauty and offerings of northern Michigan. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed attending the kids' birthday parties, the family cookouts, and the holiday gatherings with the family. His presence will be deeply missed.
To cherish his memory, Gregory leaves his father: Ronald Churchill of Glendale, AZ; a brother: Michael (Nicole) Churchill of Dundee, MI; a sister: Rhonda (Shawn) Davis of Monroe; two nieces: Kelsey (Zack) Standifer and Kassidy Goins; four nephews: Kyle (Kaiulani) Goins, Mykal Churchill, Xander Churchill, and Kaden Churchill; a step-son: Randall Lee (Adam) Harper; a step-daughter: Elisha (Paul) Lieto; his former wife: Julie Harper; and his significant other: Beverly Ankney and her sons: Michael, Patrick, and David. Gregory will also be greatly missed by four great-nephews with one on the way, one great-niece, and his favorite dog, Peanut.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Wilma Churchill; his grandparents: James Churchill, Ruth Churchill, Oscar Monday, and Minnie Monday; as well as a step-grandfather: Curt Sommers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gregory's honor have been suggested to the family.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020