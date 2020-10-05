Gregory Lee Kinsey was born in Monroe, Michigan, on May 20, 1952. He was the second oldest of six children born from the union of the late Edward S. Kinsey and Edna Rose (Emerson) Kinsey. He attended Custer Elementary and Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1970.
Greg married the former Vickie Clara Frankhouse on October 13, 1972, at St. Michael Catholic Church. He supported his family working at General Motors for thirty-six and a half years employed at the Powertrain plant in Toledo, Ohio. A dedicated and hardworking by nature and proud union man, Greg, began his career in manufacturing in the transmission department. He was a facilitator of quality control, and he was a committee man and worked out of the Local 14. He was well-liked, well-respected, and well-spoken and retired in 2006.
After retirement, Greg, nurtured his love for Farmall tractors and he enjoyed tractor shows and attending Plow Days. He had a special relationship with both of his children truly understanding their needs. He was the go-to-guy reliable and dependable and his handshake was his word. Greg and his son-built RC cars and some of these cars and he supported him in his BMX racing. Greg had a most special bond with his daughter, Susan. He was her strength and helped her all throughout his life.
Gregory Lee Kinsey Sr., age 68, of LaSalle, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice.
In addition to his father on January 6, 2001, his passing was preceded by many family members and friends.
To cherish his memory he leaves his beloved wife of nearly forty-eight years: Vickie of LaSalle; two children Greg Lee Kinsey Jr. and Susan Kinsey both of Monroe, his mother: Edna Kinsey of Monroe; five siblings: Cathy (Larry) Reaume of Monroe, Rick (Debbie) Kinsey of Monroe, Chris Kinsey of Texas, Beth (Tim) Gonyea of South Rockwood, and Kyle (Michelle) Kinsey of Monroe; three grandchildren: Collin Kinsey (Paige Gibson) of Monroe, Hunter Kinsey of Monroe, Kolton Kinsey (Chrissy Maniaci) of Monroe, two great-granddaughters: Kaydence and Kaylee Kinsey; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Friends may gather from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p..m on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn. Memorial donations may be made to his wife.
