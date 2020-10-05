1/
Gregory Lee Kinsey Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Lee Kinsey was born in Monroe, Michigan, on May 20, 1952. He was the second oldest of six children born from the union of the late Edward S. Kinsey and Edna Rose (Emerson) Kinsey. He attended Custer Elementary and Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1970.
Greg married the former Vickie Clara Frankhouse on October 13, 1972, at St. Michael Catholic Church. He supported his family working at General Motors for thirty-six and a half years employed at the Powertrain plant in Toledo, Ohio. A dedicated and hardworking by nature and proud union man, Greg, began his career in manufacturing in the transmission department. He was a facilitator of quality control, and he was a committee man and worked out of the Local 14. He was well-liked, well-respected, and well-spoken and retired in 2006.
After retirement, Greg, nurtured his love for Farmall tractors and he enjoyed tractor shows and attending Plow Days. He had a special relationship with both of his children truly understanding their needs. He was the go-to-guy reliable and dependable and his handshake was his word. Greg and his son-built RC cars and some of these cars and he supported him in his BMX racing. Greg had a most special bond with his daughter, Susan. He was her strength and helped her all throughout his life.
Gregory Lee Kinsey Sr., age 68, of LaSalle, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice.
In addition to his father on January 6, 2001, his passing was preceded by many family members and friends.
To cherish his memory he leaves his beloved wife of nearly forty-eight years: Vickie of LaSalle; two children Greg Lee Kinsey Jr. and Susan Kinsey both of Monroe, his mother: Edna Kinsey of Monroe; five siblings: Cathy (Larry) Reaume of Monroe, Rick (Debbie) Kinsey of Monroe, Chris Kinsey of Texas, Beth (Tim) Gonyea of South Rockwood, and Kyle (Michelle) Kinsey of Monroe; three grandchildren: Collin Kinsey (Paige Gibson) of Monroe, Hunter Kinsey of Monroe, Kolton Kinsey (Chrissy Maniaci) of Monroe, two great-granddaughters: Kaydence and Kaylee Kinsey; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Friends may gather from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p..m on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn. Memorial donations may be made to his wife.
Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved