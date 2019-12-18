Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Crossroads Community Church
6960 Sylvania-Petersburg Rd
Ottawa Lake, MI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Crossroads Community Church
6960 Sylvania-Petersburg Rd
Ottawa Lake, MI
Hannah J. Marston


1984 - 2019
Hannah J. Marston Obituary
Hannah J. Marston, 35, of Temperance, Michigan, died Monday, December 16, 2019. Born November 20, 1984, in Berrien Center, Michigan, she was the daughter of William "Steve" and Carol S. (Wagner) Wright.

A 2003 graduate from Michigan Lutheran High School in St. Joseph, Michigan, she married Daniel Marston on May 27, 2005. Hannah was employed as a job site facilitator for Moline Construction. Prior, she was employed as a nurses aid for the Franciscan Care Center for 15 years. She was a great lover of the outdoors, enjoying gardening, golfing and camping with her family. She was also a member of Crossroads Community Church.

Hannah is survived by her loving husband, Daniel; children, Winzor and Bryce; mother, Carol (James) Stelter; father and mother-in-law, Ron and Kathi Marston; sister-in-laws, Amanda (Michael) Pardo and Alicia (Matthew) Kruk and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Wright.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Crossroads Community Church, 6960 Sylvania-Petersburg Rd, Ottawa Lake, MI 49267, where she will lie in state after 9:00 a.m. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 18, 2019
