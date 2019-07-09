|
Hannah Marie O'Neil, age 87, of Newport, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Wellspring Lutheran Home.
Born August 15, 1931, in Monroe, Hannah was the daughter of James and Josephine (Bolinger) Finley. She married the love of her life, Norman O'Neil, on October 9, 1952. Sadly he preceded her in death on December 14, 2010. A dedicated homemaker, Hannah was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. She enjoyed Bingo, singing and cooking for family holiday gatherings, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family.
Hannah leaves to cherish her memory her children: Danny O'Neil of Newport, Susan (Boyd) Coffey of Temperance, Cindy (Carl) Ciacelli of Petersburg, Dennis (Holly) O'Neil of Monroe, Dean (Janice) O'Neil of Newport and Connie (Gary) Venier of Newport; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; as well as her siblings: Gene (Joan) Finley and Donna (Thomas) Crook.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings: Edward Finley, Jay Finley, Roy Finley, Carl Finley and Shirley Simpson.
A celebration of Hannah's life has been planned under the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m., where there will be a Vigil Service Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Wednesday. She will lie in state from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Fr. Henry Robello, pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial will take place next to her husband in St. Charles Cemtery.
Published in Monroe News on July 9, 2019