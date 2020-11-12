Hannah Lauren Daughtery Stein, age 20, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020.
Hannah was born on May 6th, 2000, to Mary Ellen Daughtery. At the age of 7, she was adopted by Joseph and Roberta Stein.
Hannah was a very expressive individual, and enjoyed singing, dancing, drawing, and painting. She always went out of her way to put a smile on someone's face, and always had a joke or comeback ready that could produce an audible laugh from anyone within earshot. Hannah was a loyal protector, and she loved so well. She consumed the tenacity, strength, and wisdom of a true warrior. Now, she is in a place where her battle strategy is no longer necessary, because she is resting in the bliss of the peaceful arms of the father.
Hannah is survived by her parents Mary and Sam Kard and Joe and Roberta Stein, older brothers Mohammad Nima and Hassan Nima, oldest sister Zaynab Sarah Faith Harris, younger sisters Leilah Kyreah Kard and Samrah Lovely Kard, countless other family members and friends.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 1:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will take place that night at 7:00 PM. Officiating is Pastor Sam McCormick.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.