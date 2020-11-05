Harley Ellison, age 77, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly the morning of Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in his home.
Family and friends may visit from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, where a funeral service celebrating Harley's life will be held on Saturday November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Rev. Larry Detruf will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. Military Honors will be rendered under the auspice of VFW Post 1138.
Harley was born December 16, 1942, in Harrogate, TN to the late Austin and Ella (Bussell) Ellison. At the age of 16, Harley enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country for four years before being honorably discharged. He would go on to marry Violet Stump on October 21, 1961, at Grace Lutheran Church. Upon being discharged from the Marines, he began a long career at GM Toledo Powertrain as a general laborer, retiring in 1994.
Harley enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was younger. He also loved to tinker on TVs, radios, and computers. He built his own computer and enjoyed ordering movies and surfing the web. Harley was also an avid storm watcher. He loved a good storm and would constantly check the weather forecast to see what was on its way. Harley's biggest hobby was eating, he loved to snack and loved a good meal. Above all else, Harley loved to spend time with his family, particularly his grandchildren.
To cherish his memory, Harley leaves his loving wife of 59 years, Violet; one son, Harley Austin (Lashonda Colf) Ellison, Jr.; two daughters, Anna (John) Brown and Sheila (William) Ford; two brothers, Ollis and Ronnie Ellison; one sister, Yvonne Denike; six grandchildren, Stephanie Pletz, Ryan Brown, Samantha Sharp, Michael Ellison, Kendall Ellison, and Natalie Ford; and six great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Harley was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis, Earl, and Austin Ellison; one sister, Axie Ivy; and one grandchild, Amanda Brown.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Harley's honor are asked to please consider the American Cancer Society
.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.