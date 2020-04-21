|
Harold "Pete" George Schwalm, 86 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Regency Hospital, Sylvania, OH. Cremation has occurred. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI.
Born January 18, 1934, in Deerfield, MI. Harold was the son of Worthy and Edith (Witt) Schwalm. He was a 1952 Deerfield High School Graduate. He served with the US Army. He married Leona Marie Manders on July 24, 1961, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI. He worked for REVCO for 14 yrs and The Ford Motor Company, Saline, for 28 yrs, retiring on February 1, 1996. He was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI and the UAW 892, Saline, MI. He loved to travel, going to casinos, watching Michigan State University sports, and farming.
Survivors include: his wife Leona; children, Dr. Cheryl (Dr. Mark Shiels) Schwalm, Karen (Gordon) Cleere, William (Monica) Schwalm, Kenneth (Michele Mullins) Schwalm; brothers, Daryl (Linda) Schwalm, Barbara (Bob) Groeb and grandchildren, Ashley (Alex) Pia, Shannon Schwalm, Katherine Schwalm, Kyla Cleere and Luke Cleere. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Richard Schwalm, Kay Haley and Gary Schwalm.
Memorials can be made to .
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 21, 2020