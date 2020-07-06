Harold J. Thoma
March 14, 1936-July 3, 2020
Harold J. Thoma, age 84 of Newport (Oldport), passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on the evening of Friday July 3, 2020.
Family and friends may visit from 4pm-8pm on Wednesday July 8, 2020, and also from 1pm-8pm on Thursday July 9, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, where a rosary and sharing will be led by family Thursday evening at 7pm. Harold will lie in-state at 10am on Friday July 10, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will be held at 11am. Father Henry Rebello, Pastor of the church, will officiate. Interment with Military Honors provided under the auspices of Monroe VFW Post 1138 will immediately follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Newport.
Harold was born March 14, 1936, in Monroe, MI to the late Carl and Ada (Sunday) Thoma. He attended St. Mary's elementary and then Monroe Catholic Central where he earned his High School Diploma. After graduating, Harold proudly served in the U.S. Army, being stationed near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. He honorably served as an Instructor of Heavy Equipment Operators for the Army Corps 8th Engineers.
Harold would then meet and eventually marry Martha Myland on November 25, 1961, who passed away in 2005. Harold would then go on to meet Kathy Masserant Powell, and the two of them found a second chance of companionship in one another, wedding on May 7, 2011, at St. Charles Catholic Church.
Harold hauled water and worked for his father's business, Carl Thoma & Sons Excavating. He then drove heavy equipment for Oerther Brothers Excavating, retiring in 1996. Harold loved to garden, work on his Model A's, tinker with antique engines, tell stories, and joke around. His favorite pastimes were Euchre and to proudly watch his grandchildren play sports. He was a founding member of the Floral City Model A's, active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, and former volunteer firefighter for Frenchtown.
To cherish his memory, Harold leaves his loving wife, Kathy Masserant Powell-Thoma; three children: David (Yavonne) Thoma, John (Deanna) Thoma, and Dawn (Alex) Davis; two step children: Joyce (Cliff) Andruchek and Richard Powell (Tonya); seven grandchildren: Meghan (Brandon), Joshua, Melissa (Brandon), Mikayla (Matt), Andrew, Joseph, and Matthew; one great-grandchild, Abigail; three step grandchildren: Rachel, Ashiana, and Raylen; two step great-grandchildren, Madyson and Lilith; and six siblings: Martha, Norman, Robert, Phillip, Douglas, and Mary.
Along with his parents and first wife, Martha Thoma, Harold is preceded in death by his brother, Herbert.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Harold's honor is asked to please consider either St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or ProMedica Hospice of Monroe or a charity of your choice
.
And to end this how Harold would want, "DANKE SCHÖN"! (German: Thank you very much)