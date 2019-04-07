|
Harold Johnson, 69, of Brodhead, Ky., formerly of Monroe, passed away suddenly March 18 2019.
Surviving is his wife, Jessie O'Neil Johnson; three daughters, Evelyn, Emily, Tressie; and one son, Sam; three granddaughters and one grandson; four sisters Martha (Dick) Leonard, Sharon Benore, Lucy Miller, of Colorado. and Joyce Maddux; two brothers, Norman and Melvin, all from Monroe.
He was preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Theresa, and a brother-in-law, David Benore.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 7, 2019