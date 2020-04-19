|
Harold L. Morelli, age 88, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly the evening of Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Harold was born November 17, 1931, in Monroe, MI to the late Emil and Lucille (Marino) Morelli. Harold was a life long resident of Monroe. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1949, earning his High School Diploma. Upon graduation, he worked at the River Raisin Paper Company. Harold was then drafted into the US Army and received orders to station in Texas and Boston from 1952-54.
After serving proudly in the Army, Harold was Honorably Discharged and returned home to Monroe. It was there that he would marry the love of his life, Mary Daniels, on September 17, 1960. The two were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Monroe, where Harold was a long time member. He served as a Eucharist Minister until they closed, at which time he and Mary became members of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.
With his previous experience as a Supervisor at River Raisin, Harold earned the title of scheduler for Union Camp Box Company. He continued to work for Union Camp Paper Company as a Supervisor, which then became Jefferson Smurfit, and later became Monroe Paper Company in 1986. He retired from Monroe Paper Company in 1991 after dedicating thirty five years. He continued working part time for another ten years at Ace Paper Company here in Monroe, working a total of forty five years for Monroe Paper Mills.
Harold was on the Board of Directors at the Monroe County Credit Union, President of Raisinville Elementary School PTO, and served as Webelos Scout Leader in Monroe. He was an avid trumpet player throughout Monroe, playing in the Monroe High School Band, the Monroe County Community College Band, Monroe IHM Sisters Orchestra, Don Wainwright Big Band, and the Monroe Big Band. He loved to work in his garden and would talk to friends and family about gardening often. He was a diver on the Monroe High School swim team, and also dived during his service in the Army. He loved dogs, especially German Shepherds and Doberman Pinchers (Max).
Another favorite hobby of Harold's included collecting switchblade knives. But the one thing above all else was spending time with his family and friends, attending monthly reunions often. He loved to make big Italian dinners for his family, which always included gnocchi, homemade macaroni and braciale.
To cherish his memory, Harold leaves his loving wife, Mary; one son, Christopher Morelli; one daughter, Penni (Gallie) Barton; seven grandchildren: Rebecca (Dustin) Stricklen, Brittany Shaw, Meghan Morelli, Mackenzie Morelli, Micheal Morelli, Matthew Morelli, and Shelby Rowe; three great grandchildren: Aliyah Stricklen, Aubrey Stricklen, and Lillith Shaw; and one sister, Ann Morelli.
Along with his parents, Harold was preceded in death by three siblings: Ester, Walter, and Helen Morelli; and one son, Michael Morelli.
Due to the current regulations set forth in response to the COVID-19 virus, all services will be private, and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Monroe. The tentative date is November 17, 2020, with an alternative of April 14, 2021. Entombment will occur at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Monroe.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Harold's honor are asked to please consider . Flowers and memorials may be sent to the funeral home for the morning of Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 19, 2020